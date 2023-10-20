VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — A man is facing charges of a rape that took place in Vermillion in early September.

The Vermillion Police Department said in a release that Gavin Jensen, 19, turned himself in to the authorities at the Clay County Jail on Thursday after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Jensen had been indicted on Monday by the Clay County Grand Jury. He’s been charged with second-degree rape and fourth-degree rape over an incident report on September 9 out of Vermillion, which was one of six warnings the University of South Dakota issued this fall semester.

The release states that the sexual assault involved an acquaintance.

Jensen was released on a $15,000 bond. His first court appearance has been set for 10 a.m. on October 31.