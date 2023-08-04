PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre man is behind bars accused of trying to give teenagers marijuana.

Officers were sent to Griffin Park Thursday afternoon for a report of a man approaching three teenagers with a smoking pipe.

The teens told police the man held the pipe up to their faces and told them to smoke it.

When police arrived they identified the man as 51-year-old Robert Grandon.

They say he had marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested for distributing marijuana to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The teens were not hurt and did not inhale any smoke.