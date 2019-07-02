Man accused of threatening to kill a law enforcement officer

A courtroom outburst left a man with an extensive criminal history facing his most serious accusation yet.

Steven McCann is accused of threatening to murder a law enforcement officer.

The charge stems from a federal court hearing in Rapid City in December. McCann was accused of violating the terms of his release.

Court papers say he was swearing as he left the courtroom and threatened to burn it down. Once he was in a holding cell, a U.S. Marshals report says he said when he got out he was going to shoot an assistant U.S. Attorney in the head.

McCann’s criminal history includes burglary, stolen guns and a stolen car.

He has served time in Florida, Montana and South Dakota.