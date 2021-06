SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities believe a man arrested in Georgia is connected to golf cart thefts in several states including South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Investigators believe from 2018 to 2020, Nathan Rodney Nelson stole at least 63 golf carts in several states.

The thefts total a loss of more than $283,000.

Officers say Nelson would alter the serial numbers of the golf carts and then sell them online.