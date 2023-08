MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man is behind bars, accused of shooting at his neighbor.

Police say 33-year-old Kevin Mathews and a neighbor got into an argument at the Ponderosa Trailer Court, early Sunday morning.

Witnesses and the victim told police Mathews threatened to shoot the victim, pulled out a gun, shot and missed.

Officers arrested Mathews a short time later.

In addition to assault, Mathews faces drug charges.