YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — The suspect of a woman’s murder in Yankton pleaded not guilty on Monday.

According to court documents, Trevor Harrison, 36, pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor, one count of committing a felony while armed with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm with a prior drug conviction.

Previous reports say that Harrison is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend before leaving the state. Officials found Harrison in Nebraska and later brought him back to South Dakota.

A jury trial is scheduled for March 12, 2023.