Man Accused Of Shooting At Officers Gets 30 Years In Prison

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 10:02 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 10:02 AM CDT

SIDNEY, Iowa (AP) - A man who led officers on a chase from eastern Nebraska into western Iowa has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on several Iowa charges.
    
Fremont County District Court records show 28-year-old William Stanfill III pleaded guilty July 2 to two counts of assault on an officer, eluding, criminal mischief and two weapons charges. Prosecutors dropped two counts of attempted murder in exchange for Stanfill's pleas.
    
Authorities say Stanfill fired at officers while he and 37-year-old Jacqueline Streich were being chased April 25 in connection with a road rage shooting the day before in Bellevue, Nebraska. The chase ended with a crash near the Iowa-Missouri state line.
    
Streich's trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 17.
 

