SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old former day care worker is charged with rape and sexual contact with a child.

Carter Michael Ronke

According to court papers, a three-year-old girl was taken to the emergency room for blood in her urine. The victim reportedly told Child’s Voice that Carter Ronke allegedly pulled her pants down and touched her private parts with his finger.

Ronke worked at the day care “For the Love of Children,” which is near the Empire Mall.

The day care told KELOLAND News on Monday afternoon that Ronke is no longer an employee. The day care has prepared a statement regarding the investigation; once it is received, it will be added to the story.