Man Accused Of Sex Crimes In 4 Counties Reaches Plea Deal

Nov 08, 2018

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 09:05 AM CST

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - An Aberdeen man facing 28 sexual assault-related charges in four counties has pleaded guilty to two counts during court appearances this week in Brookings and Webster.
    
Fifty-nine-year-old Gregory Rutherford is charged in Brown, Day, Brookings and Codington counties. Charges in Codington and Day counties will be dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
    
Rutherford faces a total of up to 20 years in prison on the two counts in Brookings and Brown counties. He's to be sentenced in late January.
 

