SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a 33-year-old man accused of raping two girls.

Court documents say Diego Alonzo-Alonzo raped two girls over several years. One of the victims told her teacher, who then alerted police.

Alonzo-Alonzo is facing eight counts of first-degree rape. He is being held in the Minnehaha County jail.