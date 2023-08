SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in the Minnehaha County jail accused of raping a 6-year-old girl.

Lessen Palmacano

Court documents say 33-year-old Lessen Palmacano was at a friend’s house on Saturday and was alone with two children when it allegedly happened.

According to the affidavit, Palmacano claimed it was an accident.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $50,000 cash.