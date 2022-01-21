Man accused of murdering three, requests mental health evaluation

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on the man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland.

Attorneys for Francis Lange are requesting a mental health evaluation to determine whether he can plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Francis Lange is accused of going into a home with a gun and shooting everyone inside, in November.

Three people died. Two survivors, including a 5-year-old, were hospitalized.

Lange has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first degree murder, and two counts of aggravated assault and attempted murder. His trial is scheduled for November.

