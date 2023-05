LITTLE EAGLE, S.D. (KELO) — A Timber Lake man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a young mother on her birthday.

34-year-old Jeffrey Veo, Jr. is accused of killing 25-year-old Eden One Feather on April 13th.

Court documents say he beat her to death.

One Feather’s obituary says she lived in Little Eagle and had four young children.

According to court records, Veo has been charged with domestic abuse at least three times since 2017, and One Feather has filed protection orders against him.