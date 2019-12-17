Man accused of hitting officer with motorcycle indicted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man accused of hitting a police officer with a motorcycle and threatening two others has been indicted on assault charges.

Police say officers were directing traffic in downtown Sioux Falls last July when  the man revved the motorcycle’s engine nearby. When the officers went to speak with the man, authorities say he struck one of them before riding away.

Officials say the man returned, ran a red light, drove up on the sidewalk near pedestrians and swerved at the officers, telling them he would kill them before driving away. Anthony Brownlee has been indicted on 16 assault and eluding charges. It’s unclear if he has a defense attorney.

