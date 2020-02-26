Man accused of fatally hitting woman with pickup in Hartford makes court appearance

A Hartford woman is dead after she was struck by a pickup while she was walking her dog.

Authorities responded to the area of Main Avenue and South Street in Hartford just before 9:00 Tuesday night where 42-year-old Nichole Anderson was pronounced dead.

The man suspected of hitting the woman is 31-year-old Micah Giebler.

The Hartford man walked into the courtroom Tuesday facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI.

In court Tuesday, a Minnehaha County prosecutor called Micah Giebler a “clear danger to the community” and said he wasn’t initially truthful about how fast he was driving.

The prosecutor also said Giebler went to tell his roommate what happened and they both returned to the scene where the roommate tended to the victim.

An attorney representing Giebler says her defendant is the one who called 911 and said he was forthcoming with officers.

Law enforcement are calling on the public to help if they know anything about what happened last night.

“It is kind of not a well-lit area in that part of town. It’s just kind of the edge of Hartford, so there is some residents around there. Maybe someone saw something or maybe they heard something. Any of that information is pertinent to this case,” Captain Josh Phillps with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said.

A judge set Giebler’s bond at $100,000 cash only.

This isn’t Giebler’s first run-in with the law.

KELOLAND News looked into his background, which shows this isn’t the only time he’s been charged with DUI.

Earlier this month, he also pleaded not guilty to a hit and run charge.