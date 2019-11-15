Man accused of chasing another man with hammers in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police are searching for a man accused of chasing another man with hammers near a Motel 6.

Police say the victim spotted a man in his work van Thursday morning.

When he told the intruder to leave, the suspect reportedly chased him around the van with the hammers.

The man then dropped the tools and ran off.

Police describe him as a white man, around 20 years old, with a scruffy beard.

At the time he was wearing a gray t-shirt, boxers, and no shoes.

It’s believed the suspect may have been under the influence.