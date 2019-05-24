Local News

Man accused of bringing airsoft gun to Jamestown High School

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 09:04 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 09:04 AM CDT

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) - Jamestown police have detained a man after getting a report of an armed suspect outside the high school.
    
Jamestown High School, Two Rivers Activity Center and all other schools were locked down Thursday afternoon after police received a call that a man with a gun on a bike approached the high school, but was turned away at the front doors. Police Chief Scott Edinger said officers went to the man's house after a witness identified him.
    
The 18-year-old was detained and brought to the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center for questioning. Edinger says a black airsoft handgun was recovered from the residence. An airsoft gun shoots plastic or rubber bullets.
    
The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted Jamestown police.
 

