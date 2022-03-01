SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County jury found a Sioux Falls man accused of attempted murder not guilty.

According to his attorney, Jon Rivera was acquitted under South Dakota’s “stand your ground” self-defense law. The case dates back to May of last year.

That’s when Rivera and another man both got out of their cars on North Cleveland Avenue.

According to police, they knew each other and they both had guns. Rivera ended up shooting the other man in the face.

The case went to trial, and after about two hours of deliberations, the jury reached a not guilty verdict.