Man accused of abducting Phyllis Hunhoff returns to court at the end of the month

Joseph James is scheduled to return to federal court on January 29.

He is accused of abducting 59-year old Phyllis Hunhoff in November of 2018.

Court papers say he drove her to the Santee Sioux Reservation, in Nebraska. That’s where he’s accused of killing Hunhoff and starting her car on fire.

The change of plea hearing will be held in Omaha.

Earlier this month, Nebraska’s U.S. Attorney sent a letter saying the state will not seek the death penalty.

A second man is also accused in the case. Ramon Simpson faces kidnapping and conspiracy charges. His case is still making its way through the courts.

