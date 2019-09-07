Man accused in girlfriend’s death reaches plea deal

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gavel-generic_314581510621

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Sturgis man accused of hiring others to kidnap and kill his girlfriend has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

The 30-year-old, Jonathan Klinetobe pleaded guilty Friday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter in the 2015 stabbing death of 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld. Her body was found in a remote grave near Rockerville a year later.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

If Klinetobe had been found guilty of the murder charge, he would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. He now faces a maximum of life in prison without parole.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss