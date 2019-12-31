Live Now
Man accused in fatal reservation shooting held without bail

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man accused in a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will remain in jail until he goes to trial.

A federal magistrate ordered Colton Bagola detained without bond after determining he would be a flight risk and a danger to the community. The 26-year-old Bagola was arrested Dec. 20 following a brief standoff with law enforcement in Rapid City. He’s accused of killing 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in Pine Ridge on Dec. 17.

Bagola has pleaded not guilty in federal court to second-degree murder. Family members tipped law enforcement on Bagola’s whereabouts, resulting in his arrest.    

