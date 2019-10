SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating what they say appears to be an accidental shooting.

Officers responded to a home on South Ebenezer around 10 p.m. Friday night. The victim shot himself in the leg with a modified flare gun.

Police say the man is in stable condition. At this time the incident appears to be accidental. The investigation is still on-going.