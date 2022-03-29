SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — It’s not every day that a piece of history is dug up at a construction site.

Justin Blauwet made a prehistory discovery while observing a construction site at the Northwest Iowa Community College earlier this month. From afar, it may just look like an average construction site. However, in this dirt Justin Blauwet uncovered a piece of history. “It was half covered in dirt and I did a double take I’m like ‘eh that doesn’t look like a piece of concrete’,” said Blauwet.

His find was actually a mammoth tooth, dating back to over 20,000 years ago.

“It was a pretty big shock, I didn’t expect to find that at all or anything that old for that matter. It was pretty exciting,” said Blauwet.

The tooth is now being put on display at the Sheldon Prairie Museum for the whole community to enjoy.

“A fossilized tooth like this, it really connects us to our past so it gives us a sense of history but it also really fires the imagination so people of all ages have been talking about this tooth and what it represents,” said John Hartog, President of Northwest Iowa Community College.

Courtesy City of Sheldon

Courtesy City of Sheldon

Courtesy City of Sheldon

Courtesy City of Sheldon

Courtesy City of Sheldon

This mammoth tooth is now one of three mammoth fossils belonging to the college.

“He showed me the rib in fact he pointed out how that when the animal was alive that rib broke and then the rib healed itself with a callus calcium coming over it,” said Hartog. “So we already have that in our possession an we also have a piece of the spinal vertebrae from a woolly mammoth.”

Preserving a piece of prehistoric history for generations.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Blauwet. “I’m going to enjoy it and I’m definitely going to have to come down and see it when they have it on display and stuff and bring my kids, it’s exciting.”

Crews had dug around 20 feet into the ground when the tooth was discovered. As of now, there are no plans to stop construction to look for more fossils.