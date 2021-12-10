Malsam-Rysdon to leave S.D. Department of Health

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, will be leaving her position at the South Dakota Department of Health according to a spokesperson from Governor Kristi Noem’s office.

“Kim has been a steady hand as our Secretary of Health,” Governor Noem said in a release sent out Friday afternoon.

Malsam-Rysdon has been with the Department of Health since the Daugaard administration where she served as a senior advisor to Governor Daugaard and various other roles with the Department of Social Services and the Department of Human Services.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the Department of Health the last seven years, and for Governor Noem’s leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Malsam-Rysdon said in a release sent to KELOLAND News.

Malsam-Rysdon’s last day as Secretary of Health will be January 7, 2022 before moving on to a position in the private sector.

Division Director for Administration at the Department of Health, Joan Adam, will serve as interim Secretary of Health.