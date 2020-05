BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — The Mall of America announced Thursday it plans to reopen retail stores with limited hours starting on June 1.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Gov. Tim Walz said he would let his stay-at-home order expire as scheduled on Monday, May 18. In a tweet, the Mall of America said restaurants and attractions at the mall will remain closed.

More information on the Mall of America is expected to be released on the mall’s website.