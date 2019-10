SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Empire Mall will be hosting their annual Mall-O-Ween.

Children of all ages are invited to sport their Halloween costumes while trick-or-treating in the mall. Guardians of the Children will also be there handing out candy, and providing information on how to create a safer environment for kids year round.

Mall-O-Ween takes place on October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.