SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last-minute shoppers are out in full force.

Sporting their matching sweatshirts, the four-generation Christmas crew is doing some last-minute shopping at the Empire Mall.

“We have two presents under the tree,” Shopper Kayla Dickerson said.

They’re also at the mall to snap some pictures with jolly old St. Nick.

“This is her first time seeing Santa,” Dickerson said.

While the mall is already buzzing with shoppers on Friday, staff are expecting Saturday to be the busiest day of the holiday shopping season, topping Black Friday and last Saturday.

“We’re blessed with great weather right now. Last year, we were dealing with snow today last year, so the weather is on our side,” Empire Mall general Manager Dan Gies said.

Some shoppers want to keep it that way.

“I don’t’ know if we’re going to have a white Christmas or not, but in a way, I kind of hope not,” Shopper Linda Nelson said.

But even without a winter wonderland this year, having a fun, memorable holiday should be no problem for the Christmas crew.

“We just love spending holidays with the family,” Dickerson said.

Next year, shoppers will have another option for buying gifts.

Dillards is slated to open at the Empire Mall in March.

They’ll have an 8-day hiring event in January.