Malchow family calls fire ‘only a setback’

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Malchow’s Home Furnishings in Aberdeen says while this weekend’s fire was devastating, it was only a setback.

Saturday night, flames took over the long time business and the apartments attached to it.

No one was hurt. Authorities are still investigating the cause.

The long time business says it is setting up temporary offices this week.

Malchow’s says most of the furniture and flooring that was ordered is still being delivered to the warehouse.

Crews will start making deliveries and installations soon. For the full statement, view the business’s website.