VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — From holding alligators in Harrisburg, to flying over Madison and exploring the Daneville Heritage Museum in Viborg, a college student is on a mission to visit all 310 incorporated communities in South Dakota.

Seth Varner is a junior at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, who is passionate about finding fun things to do in every community. The past two summers, he visited every incorporated town in Nebraska and Iowa. This year, he is taking on South Dakota and bringing his friends along for the ride.

What started off as something fun to do during the pandemic has turned into a multi-state adventure.

“Because of the support of the other two states, I decided to give it a third go around,” said Varner.

Not only is he visiting every incorporated town in South Dakota, Seth Varner is taking pictures and documenting his adventures to publish in a book.

“It will basically be like the ultimate travel guide to South Dakota,” said Varner. “I’ll talk about different attractions around the state, different restaurants to eat at, my experiences in each town and just a bunch of other fun stuff, history, a lot of fun stuff will be in there.”

This week, some college friends are joining Varner on his travels.

“Seeing new places I wouldn’t probably go if it wasn’t for Seth and his travels. So definitely new places and meeting new people are the highlights of these trips,” said Jack McGonigal, traveler.

“You meet new people, you get out of your comfort zone and I think you know, you come out as a better person and you’re like ‘wow I did that’, its pretty neat,” said Madi Maddox, traveler.

The group has been overwhelmed by the love they’ve receive in each town and on Facebook.

“People have just been like commenting ‘oh I lived there in the 1960’s thank you so much for visiting so I could see the town again, it looks so much different from when I was there’. I think each town kind of appreciates having their town spotlighted and we kind of try to show off everything they have to offer,” said Varner.

Showing everyone there is something to do everywhere… no matter how small the town.

“You’ve just got to go out and find it. It doesn’t matter if the town has 10 people or 10,000 people, like you can find something to do,” said Varner. “There’s always something to do you just really got to find it.”

And completing each town visit with a selfie.

So far, Varner has visited around 55 South Dakota towns and hopes to have all 310 completed by the end of July. He plans to have his travel book released by the end of September.

He documents every town with a post to his Facebook page. You can also donate to his travels on his website.