SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A number of children will find a special present propped up next to the tree this Christmas, thanks to the efforts of a local nonprofit.

Chariots for Children is making the holidays brighter one bicycle at a time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The nonprofit works with organizations like St. Francis House, Sioux Falls Schools and Court Services to donate bikes to local families.

“They come to us and tell us what their needs are and this group of friends, we decided to put together these bikes,” Tom Broadbent said.

Broadbent is a committee member for Chariots for Children, which got its start in 2015 and will hand out 250 bikes this month to kids of all ages.

“All the way from toddler walk-behinds, anything with wheels on it, to little ride-on toys, we’ve got a few of those. We do some trikes and then the big bikes; there’s actually a big demand for the big bikes,” Broadbent said.

These bicycles need to be assembled prior to delivery. Chariots for Children will host its annual build event on Saturday, with help from kids in the community.

“I want them to learn, like my grandkids have learned, that not everything you do requires a gift or something to go home with. You get the gift of knowing you helped someone else out,” Broadbent said.

“They’re very excited knowing that they’re going to be able to make another child happy,” volunteer Tami Wendt said.

Wendt is a long-time volunteer and says the youngsters are the best part of the event.

“Seeing the kids’ faces, no matter if it’s a church group or if it’s the Boy Scouts, and the little kids who are learning to do something, knowing that they’re going to make someone else happy. I love to hear the giggles and seeing the smiles on their faces,” Wendt said.

There will have no shortage of help, but Broadbent is grateful for one other group willing to donate their time.

“Volunteers from the bicycle community come down here and they quality check every bike, so you don’t need to know how to put a bike together. We’ll walk you through it, we’ll make it fun, and then don’t worry, someone professional is going to look at it and make sure that bike is ready to go,” Broadbent said.

And then it’s off to a family in need.

Members of the Boy Scouts will begin building bikes at 7:00 Saturday morning at Airway Auto Service in Sioux Falls. The bike build will be open to the public at 9:00 a.m. and will include a pancake breakfast.

If you’d like to donate to Chariots for Children, click HERE.