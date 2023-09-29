SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One night down, two to go, as some of the top rodeo athletes in the world compete at the CINCH Playoffs in Sioux Falls.

The opening round of the richest rodeo in South Dakota history is in the books.

“Lots of moving and shaking going on in the world standings. This rodeo has such huge implications,” Rodeo Announcer Garrett Yerigan said.

Garrett Yerigan is a two-time PRCA Announcer of the Year. He says plenty of competitors have already earned a spot in the top-15 and National Finals Rodeo, but many have not, and for some, it’s out of their hands.

“There’s some events where the 15, 16, 17 guys are sitting at home, they didn’t qualify to come here so they’re just sitting and waiting with bated breath to see if they get a chance in Las Vegas or if they’re getting kicked out here this weekend,” Garrett Yerigan said.

“Dreams are going to be made and dreams are going to be broken,” Music Director Josh Hilton said.

Josh Hilton is the music director.

“I always say I’m like the oil to the engine, keeping things moving, keeping the beat going, building intensity when the time calls for it, creating excitement when that happens,” Hilton said.

The fans also brought the excitement on Thursday.

“The fans in South Dakota are so awesome, I mean rodeo’s your state sport so that’s what’s so cool to come here. The fans understand rodeo, they appreciate rodeo,” Yerigan said.

The crowd is one of the keys to a good rodeo, as the competitors feed off their energy.

“The energy from the fans is what fuels the fire, it’s what drives their passion,” Yerigan said. “There was only one state that could host an event like this and it’s South Dakota,” Yerigan added.

If you’re on the fence about attending, Yerigan says it’s worth the price of admission.

“You want to make sure you don’t get left out in the cold because tonight and tomorrow, I’ll just go ahead and say it, it’ll be the best rodeo you’ve ever seen,” Yerigan said.

The CINCH Playoffs continue tonight at 7:30 at the PREMIER Center, and wrap up tomorrow night at 7:30.