BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Part of the experience of going out to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is getting to ride around the Black Hills.

In Custer State Park, Needles Highway is a popular route for bikers, but at times it isn’t the safest.

Our chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard met up with a man trying to do his part to make it a little safer for everyone, and having fun while he does it.