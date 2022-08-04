BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A group is making sure native plants are accessible to everyone.

The SDSU Native Plant Initiative is hosting a plant sale this Saturday with the goal of helping more people bring native flowers and grasses to their gardens and landscapes.

Keeping the historic landscape alive through native plants is one of the goals for the SDSU Native Plant Initiative.

“The native plants encompass quite a few different things, so it’s restoration and management of communities to increase native plants out in our grasslands, it’s farmers producing seeds to support that restoration and then the fun part for right now is we are trying to get more people to plant natives in their home landscaping,” said Lora Perkins, facility facilitator of SDSU Native Plant Initiative and Assistant Professor.

One way they are doing that is by hosting plant sales.

“So it had a lot of grasses, and really rich and abundant native wildflowers,” said Perkins. “Now, our landscape doesn’t look like that at all and birds, bees and butterflies have really suffered because of this loss of floral resources on the landscape. so one thing everybody can do on their own is plant the native plants.”

The group has a wide variety of plants, to fit every ecosystem and growing need.

“Native plants know how to and they’ve evolved in the landscape so they can deal with low water conditions, the heat, the winter, so they are locally adapted to the growing conditions of this area,” said Michele Dudash, Head of the Department of Natural Resource Management.

“We have plants that like it in the shade, like it in the sun, they can take wet places, they can take dry places, there’s a native that wants to grow in any sort of situation,” said Perkins.

Creating an easy way to keep the local landscape thriving.

“Being able to restore communities will really help in the long run because the goal for us is to have South Dakota look as it does today or even better in the future,” said Dudash.

“These plants are unique to our ecosystem, like they only grow in the northern great plains, so they are kind of our natural heritage, too, might as well highlight some of our own special plants in your yard,” said Perkins.

The plant sale is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. If you can’t make it to the sale, you can also purchase plants online.