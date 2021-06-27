Making homes possible for more than two decades

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A non-profit that started in northeastern KELOLAND more than 20 years ago has gone on to build hundreds of homes.

Homes Are Possible Inc. or HAPI started in Aberdeen when some Presentation Sisters saw a need in the area.

“We the Presentation Sisters were noticing people were really struggling to find decent, affordable housing,” Sister Janice Klein said.

After meeting with others in the community, HAPI took root.

Sister Janice Klein says the organization has grown beyond expectations.

“I was thinking, ‘Let’s fix up some of these homes so that they are more affordable.’ Now we’re building homes and moving governor’s homes in and making it possible for people to afford them,” Klein said.

The non-profit was officially founded in 2000. Last year it marked 20 years, but the celebration happened this year.

“You can’t grow your town without decent housing,” HAPI Executive Director Jeff Mitchell said.

In more than two decades, HAPI has developed 12 subdivisions and partnered with contractors to add 265 homes in Aberdeen and other northern communities.

HAPI has also sold some of its lots, leading to more than 200 additional homes.

“I think there’s still a lot of good opportunities for people to be in Aberdeen, employment wise, but they’re not going to be here if there isn’t a place to live, so that’s what we’re all about and that’s what we kind of plan on doing for the next 20 years,” Mitchell said.

HAPI also offers other resources including homebuyer education and down payment and closing cost assistance.

Click here to learn more.



