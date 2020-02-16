Making coffee and smiles

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — One classroom in Sturgis is developing career skills one cup of joe at a time.

KELOLAND goes to Brown High School where students are taking orders and delivering coffee throughout the school.

Students, like Porsche Hemsher, are making sure teachers and staff get their morning cup of joe.

“My favorite part is sometimes helping deliver and taking orders,” Porsche Hemsher, student, said.

Steve Hiton is the Special Services teacher at Brown High School. He says the Coffee Hut makes just enough money to cover the costs they need to run the business.

“We work on money management, budgeting, as well as customer service. We teach students how to communicate, take phone orders. We also deliver to the teachers in their classrooms so we want them to learn how to enter the classroom quietly and respectfully and not be disruptive,” Steve Hilton said.

The idea came about when Mr. Hilton and another staff member went to a summer training session. The Coffee Hut opened in January and they’ve seen positive outcomes so far.

“It’s really fun to see these students take ownership of their business and how they have really started to branch out and they actually teach us a lot too with how they handle this,” Hilton said.

“Making people smile, it’s always in style,” Max Bataille, student, said.

The Coffee Hut also has a pay-it-forward system. Teachers can buy a “free coffee card” for their coworkers. It can be redeemed at any time.