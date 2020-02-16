Making coffee and smiles in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at Brown High School in Sturgis are learning career developing skills by running a coffee business – right from the classroom.

The students work on budgeting money, good customer service, and taking orders over the phone. The Coffee Hut makes just enough money to cover the costs they need to run the business.

“This is intended for the long haul as long as they will allow us to do it and like I said the staff here has just been awesome,” Steve Hilton, Special Services Teacher at Brown High School, said.

The Coffee Hut officially opened in January. Staff say they’ve seen positive outcomes so far.