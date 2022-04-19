SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In honor of Earth Day, a Sioux Falls brewery is creating a beer that’s a true conversation starter.

Remedy Brewing Company is partnering with Friends of the Big Sioux River to create a new batch of Big Sioux Brew.

“This year it’s going to be a blond ale, which is nice, light, crisp, easy to drink, has a mild sweetness in it,” Remedy co-owner Matt Hastad said.

An ale made with water straight from the Big Sioux River.

“We have this amazing water resource that flows right through the middle of Sioux Falls, it’s where we get our namesake, and it’s a ridiculously dirty river,” Hastad said.

“We bring them in with the beer and how we clean the water to make the beer drinkable, essentially, but then we can talk about water quality and water quantity and how we impact the river and what we can do as a community to really improve it,” Friends of the Big Sioux River Managing Director Travis Entenman said.

That improvement starts with Saturday’s cleanup event at key sites along the Big Sioux River.

“Two locations in Sioux Falls, downtown Sioux Falls on the Greenway, Yankton Trail Park, and then we’ll have a location in Brandon, Flandreau, and Brookings,” Entenman said.

They pumped and cleaned 300 gallons of surface water, creating 100 gallons of drinkable water and more than four barrels of beer.

“Watching it go from something very, very dirty and murky to something crisp and clear and beautiful and brilliant is really, really fascinating,” Remedy Lead Brewer Tyler Wasberg said.

Tyler Wasberg is Lead Brewer at Remedy, and hopes you give Big Sioux Brew a chance.

“Get a little sample, get a taster, and give it a try, I think you’ll be surprised,” Wasberg said.

“I’m excited just to show people it’s good, it’s clean, it’s a good product and there’s nothing in there that’s going to harm you,” Hastad said.

A brew bringing awareness to the Big Sioux River.

The Big Sioux River cleanup runs from 10:00 to noon on Saturday, with a beer tapping event to follow at Remedy.