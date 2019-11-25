Making beds to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

It’s just about that time of year when Christmas tunes are in the air just about everywhere. One might be “Silent Night,” with the familiar line “sleep in heavenly peace.” Well, it’s not just a Christmas carol: it can mean a whole lot more to a child in need. There is a non-profit nationwide organization called Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and its goal is helping make sure just that happens for kids.

Around the holidays, you hear a lot of talk about Santa’s workshop. People were bringing their own holiday cheer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace at Lowe’s in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

“Our main goal is that no kid sleeps on the floor in our town. So today we’re out here building beds, and we’re going to get about 50 kids off the floor tonight, or today, through all these beds that Lowe’s has sponsored,” said Jon Smithback, co-president of the Sioux Falls chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

And it’s not just Sioux Falls.

“It’s an unbelievable need that we realized and we saw that, and that’s kind of what led us to starting a chapter here in Sioux Falls. There’s a chapter going in Brookings that has been started, one in Pierre that’s getting started, Rapid City and Watertown,” Smithback said.

“So we’re hoping to partner with other businesses, other corporations, other sponsors, volunteers, et cetera, to sponsor build days, to sponsor bed deliveries, sponsor bedding,” chapter co-president Michael Westphalen said.

But it’s not only about donations.

“But we want them to join us in the build process, we want help building beds. We want help making deliveries, to see the kids and see the impact that giving a bed to a kid that doesn’t have one or hasn’t had one ever, just seeing the kid’s face and their smile is just amazing,” Westphalen said.

Lowe’s donated the wood, and some employees are volunteering, too.

“I’m super touched at how my associates have jumped to the idea of doing this, and wanting to give back to our community, and again, making those kiddos’ lives a little bit better, so that people have a bed to sleep in,” Lowe’s store manager Robert Storey said.