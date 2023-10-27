SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re still in the market for a pumpkin, you may want to head to the pool.

The Midco Aquatic Center will transform into a farm of sorts on Sunday, hosting its annual Floating Pumpkin Patch.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We invite people to come and enjoy the pumpkin patch that will be filled with nearly 50 pumpkins for people to swim with and select their favorite, and then have the opportunity to decorate,” Recreation Program Coordinator for Aquatics Jean Pearson said.

Pearson says the Floating Pumpkin Patch is a unique experience for kids.

“Pure excitement. They’re trying to figure out which one they want, they’re trying to follow it around in the water because with the dumping bucket running it does push the pumpkins around in the patch,” Pearson said.

“My kids are a little too young for it at the moment, but in the future we’d like to try that out,” Sioux Falls resident Laine Spaid said.

Spaid spent the morning in the pool with her 2- and 1-year-old kids, and appreciates the efforts of Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation.

“We do a lot of the Parks & Rec activities all summer long and we feel like that’s one of the best things about living in Sioux Falls,” Spaid said.

Every Halloween, the event has a theme and this year kids will decorate their pumpkins using stickers.

“We see all different kinds of scarecrows and pirates and princesses and animals and sea creatures. I mean sky’s kind of the limit,” Pearson said.

Pearson says the pumpkin patch is also a great engagement activity for staff.

“We’ve got guards that are in the pumpkin patch socializing, helping little people, and then they’re also doing the same thing in the meeting room when we’re decorating pumpkins, so it’s really just a great social event, a lot of fun,” Pearson said.

The floating pumpkin patch is Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Midco Aquatic Center. The cost is $10 per participant, and your registration is appreciated.