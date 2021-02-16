Making a fire escape plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wintertime can lead to fires occurring for various reasons, making an escape plan critical.

It’s been about a year since Amanda Ferguson woke up to a knock on her door in the middle of the night with news that her home was on fire.

“Instant panic. I mean, there’s not much you can do when you’re half-dressed and it’s the middle of wintertime. It’s cold. There’s nothing you can do, but just evacuate and just sit there and watch your house go up in flames,” Ferguson said.

Fortunately she and her husband were able to get out, and most of the damage remained on the outer parts of the home.

“The whole deck was a total loss. We had to replace the back of the house. We had to replace the back door. We had to do new attic and some new stuff for the roof,” Ferguson said.

Since then, she has replaced all of the smoke detectors in her home and installed a new one in her kitchen.

She and her husband also developed an escape plan in case there’s another fire. Fire inspector Tyler Tjeerdsma says everyone should have a plan.

“Take your children up to the bedroom. Tell them, you know, one or two ways out of your home, you got your door and you got your window here. So the door, make sure you talk to your kids about the door. We just don’t open the door. You want to make sure it’s not hot, peek outside. Make sure the fire’s not out there,” Tjeerdsma said.

Keeping doors closed can help slow the spread of a fire.

If you find yourself trapped in a room on an upper level, he says throwing items out of the window can help.

“What’s going to happen is that captain’s going to walk around the home when they get there, they’re going to see stuff laying on the ground, look up, and they’re going to get a ladder to get you out,” Tjeerdsma said.

A meeting place such as a mailbox should also be selected. That way you know if everyone got out safely.

“Another thing is just talk to your children about their address, make sure they know their address, make sure they know how to get a hold of the fire department. It’s the first thing dispatch is going to ask is, where’s the emergency at? What’s your address? And stuff like that,” Tjeerdsma said.

Ferguson is thankful she and her husband got out safely, and hope others will take these tips seriously.

With recent power outages Tjeerdsma also reminds people that anything that burns fuel is going to produce carbon monoxide. He says propane type heaters should not be used to heat your home, and to be mindful of using electric space heaters with supervision at all times.