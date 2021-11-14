Making a difference one token at a time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels in Sioux Falls is looking to put a smile on the faces of local children who are sick.

The Ferris wheel at Scheels is popular among kids.

The business is currently collecting donations for the Sanford Children’s Hospital through the Miracle Wheel Fundraiser.

“We were looking for a way to do their Icon fundraiser but with a Scheels twist and we know that kids love coming into Scheels and riding the Ferris wheel,” Scheels Events Coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

“That financial contribution comes back to help us with meal vouchers, supporting the child life program with purchasing specialized equipment,” Sanford Health Foundation Senior Development Officer Bethany Olson said.

You can purchase a special Ferris wheel token at any register, sign your name or message, and drop it in the box at either entrance.

“We ordered special tokens that are blank on the back. You can sign your name, you could write a little uplifting message, a smiley face, anything with that personal touch on it,” Schlapkohl said.

For every token purchased, Scheels will also donate a plush puppy to the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“The animal helps them feel a little more comfort and then we have teams that come in to share with them that it’s not going to be as scary as they think and that team is our child life team and that’s one of the things that we’re fundraising for,” Olson said.

Just in time for the holidays.

“The holidays are always a good time to give back and we’re just really excited to see this one go through,” Schlapkohl said.

The fundraiser runs through the end of November. Scheels will then present a check, Ferris wheel tokens, and plush puppies to the Sanford Children’s Hospital.