SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Have a favorite animal at the Great Plains Zoo?

The zoo has arranged for the public to give Valentine’s greetings to a favorite zoo animal on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Valentine’s can be put in mailboxes located at specific animal exhibits. The mailboxes will be at: amur tiger, snow leopard, brown bear, primates, giraffe, red panda, Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm, bighorn sheep, snow monkey, kangaroo, penguin, camel, New Guinea singing dogs, eastern black rhinoceros, bison.

If a favorite animal is not on the mailbox list the public can leave it in the mailbox of the nearest animal. The zoo encourages handmade cards but printed Valentine’s cards will be available at the admissions office.

The event is called Woo at the Zoo. According to the news release, the Valentine’s cards will be shared with the animals.