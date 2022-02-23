TEA, S.D. (KELO) – You probably rely on your furnace to keep your house warm in the winter. If it breaks down, you notice right away.

This cold snap across KELOLAND means Wayne Lemke has been very busy.

As a service technician for J&R Mechanical, part of his job is making sure people’s furnaces are running properly.

“We’ll get a lot more calls when it’s cold, it seems like they’re either not keeping up or people are forgetting about changing their filters, things like that are a real common thing,” service technician, Wayne Lemke said.

With the extreme cold, J&R Mechanical president Josh Chapman says the office has been getting a lot of calls.

“A lot of furnaces are not able to keep up to the setpoints they are able to get to, so we probably recommend lowering your thermostat just a little because if you walk in and it’s 68 degrees and you bump it up to 80, the air out of the vents is not going to get warmer, so you want to try to find a temp that your house can maintain,” president J&R Mechanical, Josh Chapman said.

He says the first cold snap of the season is usually the busiest, but that doesn’t mean those calls don’t keep coming.

“Late in the year, usually what’s broke or what’s going to break has already been broke and fixed, so it’s tough to tell, equipment decides to break whenever it’s ready,” Chapman said.

That’s why he recommends getting maintenance done before the cold weather strikes.

“Change your filter, that filter is probably an every 90 days is kind of the rule of thumb, and that maintenance is key to make sure all your parts and pieces are clean and ready for the extreme cold,” Chapman said.

Chapman says people are also dealing with high gas prices this year. He recommends finding a temperature to keep your house at so your furnace isn’t constantly running or weather stripping, to help save some money.