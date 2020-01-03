Make sure to clear sidewalks of snow and ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Every winter, KELOLAND is blanketed with snow and ice. While city and state crews clear streets, it’s up to homeowners to clear the snow from the sidewalks in front of their homes.

Since November 1, the city of Sioux Falls has received more than 400 complaints about snow and ice not being removed from sidewalks.

While Thursday’s sunshine may be melting some snow, there are still a number of sidewalks covered with snow and ice.

For mail carriers like Joshua Nichols, that can make his job difficult.

“Usually when you get that first snow, people wait a little bit to clear the paths and it makes it a lot harder to do our jobs so it definitely makes it easier when it’s cleared off and a nice, clean path to and from the box,” mail carrier, Joshua Nichols said.

According to the Sioux Falls city ordinance you need to remove any snow or ice from your sidewalk within 48 hours of any snowfall or ice accumulation.

“It can take a carrier longer to deliver the mail because they have to be paying attention to what they are doing, looking for ice or looking for snow, they’re also trying to get the mail ready for delivery to each customer, so it will hinder their ability to work in a more speedy or efficient manner,” Sioux Falls MPO Station Manager, Kevin Riley said.

Riley says there are about 140 mail carriers on the streets of Sioux Falls each day. And he wants to make sure each one of them stays safe on the job.

“That’s our number one priority in the post office right now is the safety of our employees,” Riley said.

Which is why Nichols has this message for homeowners and businesses.

“Do your best to try to keep it as clear as possible, I know it’s hard to get out there right away, but after a couple days, I think you get 48 hours to clear it, it sure helps us a lot, we appreciate it,” Nichols said.

Riley says the postal service is also working with the city to develop a plan to ensure the safety of all people in the service industry who need to use the sidewalks to do their job.

You should also make sure your curbside mailboxes are clear so carriers can access the box.