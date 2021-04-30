“Make Some Happy” nominations close today for Washington Pavilion memberships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Do you know of a family who loves the Washington Pavilion and could use a free membership?

Mud Mile Communications wants to give away 50 one-year memberships as part of its “Make Some Happy” initiative.

Families must be nominated to be entered into the giveaway. The deadline for nominations is Friday; recipients will be announced May 20.

Click here to submit a nomination.