Make plans now to attend KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you like fine arts, homemade crafts, live music and demonstrations, the Exhibit Hall at the Ramkota -Best Western Plus in Sioux Falls is the place to be on Friday, October 16th and Saturday, October 17th.

The 20,000-square foot space will be filled with Midwest artists and crafters showcasing their work at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show.

Open from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. – 4p.m. on Saturday. Admission is only $5, kids 12

and under are free.

Friday there will be LIVE music from Elisabeth Hunstad at 1p.m. and Andy Gibson plays Saturday at 1p.m.

Masks are required and 6ft. social distancing is suggested.

Donations of personal hygiene products will also be accepted for Women’s Day of Service.

For more information, contact Michelle Ust at 605-690-0981.