Make miracles happen by enjoying ice cream this week

One of the sweetest days of the year is coming up this week.

Thursday, July 25, is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen. By purchasing a Blizzard that day, $1 or more will be donated to Sanford Children’s Miracle Network.

In 2018, Miracle Treat Day raised more than $170,000 for sick and injured children in the area.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. More than 10 million sick and injured kids visit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals every year.

Find a participating store near you online

KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes will be visiting a Dairy Queen getting ready for the big day; look for her story on KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com on Tuesday.