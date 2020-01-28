Make-A-Wish South Dakota says Kobe Bryant was advocate for today’s youth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Staff at Make-A-Wish South Dakota are remembering Kobe Bryant as a fierce advocate for today’s youth.

Bryant was a top-10 celebrity for Make-A-Wish America. He granted more than 200 wishes for sick kids including one for an 11-year-old South Dakota boy battling leukemia back in 2016. Joe Evenson coordinated with Make-A-Wish’s Los Angeles chapter to make it happen. Evenson says when celebrities take the time to grant wishes it can be a turning point for the kids.

“He was really an advocate for youth and doing whatever he could to enrich the lives of youth which is why we exist,” Evenson said.

The staff at Make-A-Wish South Dakota are keeping Bryant’s family and the families of all the other victims involved in the tragic crash in their thoughts and prayers.