SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 17-year-old Collin made a wish to have a VIP Premiere WWE experience for him and his family, and that’s just what he got today at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Collin is a huge wrestling fan and before he went into his VIP room, he was given a belt of his own.

“It feels really cool to have done this wish,” Collin Drey said.

It came true via Make-A-Wish. Collin’s family was alongside him, excited to see him so happy.