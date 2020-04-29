Make-A-Wish Foundation celebrating 40 years

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today on World Wish Day, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is celebrating 40 years of granting wishes to children fighting critical illnesses.

6-year-old Jaxon was born with Sturge-Weber Syndrome, which led to having glaucoma in both eyes. In February, his wish to meet his favorite animal and a few favorite characters came true. He got to feed and train a giraffe at Animal Kingdom and meet his favorite character, Donald Duck.

Lauren: What do you like about giraffes?”
Jaxon: That they have really long necks and they were the first animal I think I’ve ever seen.

Coming up later tonight on KELOLAND News, hear more about Jaxon’s trip and find out how Make-A-Wish is celebrating 40 years.

